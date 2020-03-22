Volunteers needed for area projects
Volunteers needed

Volunteers needed for area projects

WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:

  • Due to COVID-19, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank will have volunteer shifts during the morning (9 to 11 a.m.) and afternoon (1 to 3 p.m.) to help pack backpacks and emergency food boxes for their pantry and partner agencies.
  • The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging needs volunteers to deliver hot meals to home-bound individuals who are elderly. It’s important that you take precaution while volunteering as this group is a vulnerable population that needs to be served.
  • The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley are still taking volunteers as long as they remain open. Their hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will take volunteers at all of their open sites (Evansdale, Lime Street, Sacred Heart, and Teen Center). Volunteers can help in a variety of ways such as playing games and hanging out with kiddos. Volunteers should not come in if they are not feeling 100% healthy.

Volunteer and community needs are being collected regularly and will continuously change. View the current needs related to COVID-19 at www.vccv.org

For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.

