WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
- Be a part of the Disaster Action Team through the American Red Cross. Volunteers are needed to provide timely response to disasters and assist those affected both nationally and internationally. Opportunities are based on on-call availability of volunteers. Disaster training is provided free by the American Red Cross.
- Join the Northeast Iowa Food Bank for its Season of Giving Back. Volunteers will work on a family-friendly project to give to those in need in our community. Opportunities are available at 1 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday. Volunteers are asked to bring a cash or food donation as a gift to the food bank.
- A variety of opportunities exist to volunteer with EMBARC. Help adult refugees with learning English or applying for green cards, assist with donation drives, transport refugees to appointments, perform basic clerical tasks or even offer up your skills in fundraising or photography. Opportunities exist at various times and locations.
- Do you have a vehicle and valid driver’s license? Are you available from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. any day of the week? If yes, the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging needs your help delivering meals to homebound seniors. Opportunities are available Monday through Friday in both Cedar Falls and Waterloo. Volunteers can participate as often or as little as their schedules allow.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.