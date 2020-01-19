Volunteers needed for area projects

WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
- Become a Charter Club member with the Exchange Club of Waterloo. The Exchange Club members are volunteers who are passionate about making our community a better place through service projects; donations and scholarships; recognition of youths, service providers and outstanding citizens; and supporting the prevention of child abuse.
- Assist a resident with Pillar of the Cedar Valley in organizing their closet by removing clothes that are out of season, do not fit, are worn out or stained, need mending, etc. Volunteers age 18 and over are welcome daily with flexible times as arranged.
- Help Friends of the Family with their Point in Time Count. Volunteers work in teams of two or three with staff members to count the number of people experiencing homelessness within the nine-county region. Teams will travel to parks, businesses and other identified areas to look for people who might be experiencing homelessness. Join them Jan. 29.
- There are multiple ongoing opportunities with Morral Corral, an equine assisted activities and therapy facility. Volunteer as an equine caretaker whose main responsibilities will be focused on taking care of the horses. The horses need fed twice a day and the volunteer will be responsible for monitoring the feeding. Volunteer between 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 2 to 7 p.m.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.