Volunteers needed for area projects

WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
- Get involved in local elementary and middle school classrooms and be a role model to children in our community. Junior Achievement volunteers lead short games and discussions focused on work readiness, entrepreneurship and/or financial literacy. Volunteers will be in the classroom once a week for five to seven weeks.
- The Cedar Falls Tourism & Visitors Bureau is looking for outgoing, friendly volunteers who like to visit with people to staff the Cedar Falls Visitor Center on weekends. Duties include welcoming guests, assisting with directions and providing information on attractions, restaurants and things to do in the community.
- Make life easier for Iowans living with ALS by volunteering with the ALS Association Iowa Chapter. A man in Cedar Falls living with ALS is looking for volunteers to help with a variety of chores on a weekly basis, including cleaning, laundry, meal preparation, grocery shopping/errands, hobbies and more.
- Become a charter club member with the Exchange Club of Waterloo. Exchange Club members are volunteers who are passionate about making our community a better place through service projects; donations and scholarships; recognition of youth, service providers and outstanding citizens; and supporting the prevention of child abuse.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.