WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
The Cedar Bend Humane Society is looking for volunteers to help with maintenance on pet cemetery headstones. Volunteers will dig out and lift old headstones, place sand underneath, and make the headstones visible again. Two-hour shifts are available throughout the day June 26, weather permitting.
Join the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley for their summer programming. Volunteers are needed from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at four of their sites throughout the summer. Responsibilities include greeting parents as they drop off kids, helping with receipting for field trip money, answering phones, and performing clerical duties.
Gain new skills and experiences as a fundraising committee member with The Job Foundation. Volunteers will help lead the organization in efforts to develop and implement policies, plans, procedures and schedules for fundraising to support their annual budget. A one-hour monthly commitment is required.
Be a community educator and help raise awareness, provide education, and expand the reach of Alzheimer’s Association programs in our community. Volunteers will be given prepared training materials on topics related to Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias as well as information for individuals and families impacted by the disease.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
