WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
Amani Community Services is looking for individuals or groups to host a hygiene drive. Hygiene items needed include body wash, bath soap, deodorant, tooth brushes and toothpaste, lotion, feminine products, shampoo and conditioner, combs and brushes, and wash cloths. Hygiene products are bagged and given to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
Be a volunteer mentor. Join Love Inc. of the Cedar Valley on Tuesday evenings from Jan. 29 through April 9 during its Begin Now program. Volunteers are needed from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to interact with children ages 4-11, playing games with them and teaching them about positive character traits.
Help lift furniture and carry boxes. Americans for Independent Living receives many donations every week and needs additional hands to get these items into their moving truck. Opportunities are available throughout the week to move items and to deliver them to veterans in our community.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is looking for volunteer client facilitators to perform receptionist-type duties and to serve as an important first contact for taxpayers using the Tax-Aide free tax preparation service. Client Facilitators are needed for a minimum of six to seven hours per week from Feb. 1 through April 16.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
