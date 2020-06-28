Volunteers needed for area projects

WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank is seeking groups and individuals to help tend to its fresh produce garden once a week. Volunteers will help plant, weed, maintain, and harvest produce in their quarter acre plot. They are accepting groups for two-hour time slots from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays.
Interested in advocating for animal rights? The Humane Society of the United States is looking for remote volunteer district Leaders. These leaders are at the forefront fighting for animal protection issues. Volunteers would represent the organization by raising awareness about animal protection issues at the local, state, and federal level.
Serve as an AmeriCorps member with the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley. This position will help build capacity of the VCCV’s outreach in Black Hawk County. The member will build relationships with volunteers and community organizations, as well as promote the mission of the VCCV.
The Job Foundation needs volunteer drivers to help deliver meals and food boxes to families within their program. Volunteers will pick up the meals at one of the Waterloo elementary schools and drop off the meals at their assigned family’s home. Drivers are needed Monday, Tuesday, and Friday.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
