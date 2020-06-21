Volunteers needed for area projects

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:

Become a cash register attendant with World’s Window. World’s Window promotes fair trade awareness through education, advocacy, and sales. Volunteers would help sell products from around the world that benefit the artisans who make them. Welcome customers, tell them about the store, and ring up any sales.

The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging is seeking an AmeriCorps nutrition assistant. As part of a nutrition program team, the member will provide support for the nutrition program and related activities including marketing, promotion and outreach.

Beginning in July, The Job Foundation needs volunteer drivers to help deliver meals and food boxes to families within their program. Volunteers will pickup the meals at one of the Waterloo elementary schools and drop off the meals at their assigned family’s home. Drivers are needed Monday, Tuesday, and Friday.

Help Friends of the Family with their Point in Time count. Volunteers work in teams of two or three with staff members to count the number of people experiencing homelessness within FOF’s nine-county community. Teams will travel to parks, businesses, and other identified areas to look for people who might be experiencing homelessness. Join them July 31.

For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.

