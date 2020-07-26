Volunteers needed for area projects

WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
- The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging needs volunteers to deliver hot meals to home-bound individuals, 60 years of age and older and their spouses in the La Porte City area. It’s important that you take precautions while volunteering as this group is a vulnerable population.
- The Cedar Falls Historical Society is seeking responsible, reliable, enthusiastic, and personable hosts to staff their Victorian House Museum from 1 to 4 p.m. on weekends. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, welcoming visitors, answering questions, and taking care of gift shop sales.
- Become a Remote Crisis Chat Volunteer with the CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank. Volunteers assist with supporting people who utilize the Iowa Crisis Chat. Volunteers will be trained on how to handle a variety of topics and conversations they will have with others.
- Amani Community Services is hosting a Back to School Supply Drive. All school supplies will be given to children of survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Donations can be dropped off at their Waterloo office until Aug. 10.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
