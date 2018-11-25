WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
- The Joint Volunteers of the Arc are hosting the annual Holiday Cookie Walk and need homemade decorated cookies and Christmas candies. Volunteers can drop off baked goods at North Star Community Services from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7. All proceeds from the Holiday Cookie Walk benefit adults with disabilities.
- Holiday Hoopla in downtown Cedar Falls needs volunteers daily through Dec. 23 to serve as Adult Helpers at Santa’s Workshop, caroling groups, S’mores makers, trolley ride attendants and a variety of holiday-themed costumed characters.
- Adopt a family this holiday season. A number of local elementary schools and nonprofit organizations have families in need of extra support this time of year. Gather a group of co-workers, friends, neighbors or community members to make Christmas special for a family in our community this year.
- Salvation Army needs bell ringers this holiday season. Volunteers are needed for two-hour shifts from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Dec. 24, excluding Sundays.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.