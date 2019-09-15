WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
Volunteer with the ALS Association Iowa Chapter with a number of opportunities including cleaning, meal preparation, gardening, and more. By volunteering for a family affected by ALS, volunteers will decrease stress, increase the quality of life for the person living with ALS, and make life a little easier for the whole family.
- The
Waterloo Public Library is seeking enthusiastic volunteers to visit day cares or preschools once a month to present story time. A Traveling Tales volunteer should be outgoing and feel comfortable reading and performing before preschool age children. All potential volunteers will be screened and must meet with the library’s volunteer services coordinator prior to any training. This event runs from October to
- May.
- Family
and Children’s Council is seeking volunteers. If you have administrative skills, consider volunteering as an office administration volunteer. Other volunteer opportunities include community outreach and event planning. If you want to prevent child abuse and strengthen families, Family and Children’s Council is the place to
- help.
- On
Sept. 28 from 9 to 11:30 a.m., volunteers are requested to help gather water quality data at the Dry Run Creek Watershed in Cedar Falls. Training and equipment will be provided by the Black Hawk Soil and Water Conservation District. After a brief training on proper monitoring instructions, groups will be sent out to collect water samples and field
- data.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
