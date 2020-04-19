Volunteers needed for area projects

WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
- The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley need five volunteers every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday to pack food for their lunch delivery program. The food will be distributed to youths in the community. Join them from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the cafeteria of the Boys & Girls Club at 515 Lime St.
- The American Red Cross has a critical need for volunteers to assist blood donors throughout the blood donation process during this challenging time. Some key responsibilities include: greet donors, assist with initial intake and hand offs through the blood donation process, set up and maintain cleanliness in reception and hospitality areas, make reminder calls, reschedule donor appointments, and perform follow up activities as directed.
- Many essential service personnel need masks due to their elevated risk of potential exposure. Please consider sewing fabric masks to help alleviate the shortage in supply nationwide from COVID-19. Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley and you will be connected to an organization in the Cedar Valley that needs them.
- Help pack BackPacks and emergency food boxes for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. The food bank has volunteer shifts during the morning (9 to 11 a.m.), mid-day (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.), and afternoon (1 to 3 p.m.).
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
