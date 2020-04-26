Volunteers needed for area projects

WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
Are you looking for ways to encourage others during this time? Become a pen pal with a resident from Pillar of Cedar Valley. If you are interested, you will be paired with one of their residents to correspond with. This would be a great opportunity for families and groups to write encouraging cards to seniors during this time.
The Salvation Army is seeking volunteers to help package meal boxes/sacks, and help distribute meal boxes/sacks & pantry boxes at the drive thru pick-up on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. The hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Additionally, volunteers are needed on Fridays to help prepare the sack lunches for Saturday. Roughly 3-5 volunteers are needed from 10 a.m. to noon.
Adult and youth-sized masks are needed to support Black Hawk County Child Care Response Initiative with daycare centers and in-home childcare providers. These fabric masks can be washed and re-used. Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley for more information.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley need five volunteers every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday to pack food for their lunch delivery program. The food will be distributed to youth in the community. Join them from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the cafeteria of the Boys & Girls Club on Lime Street.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
