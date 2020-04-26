Volunteers needed for area projects

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:

Are you looking for ways to encourage others during this time? Become a pen pal with a resident from Pillar of Cedar Valley. If you are interested, you will be paired with one of their residents to correspond with. This would be a great opportunity for families and groups to write encouraging cards to seniors during this time.

The Salvation Army is seeking volunteers to help package meal boxes/sacks, and help distribute meal boxes/sacks & pantry boxes at the drive thru pick-up on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. The hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Additionally, volunteers are needed on Fridays to help prepare the sack lunches for Saturday. Roughly 3-5 volunteers are needed from 10 a.m. to noon.

Adult and youth-sized masks are needed to support Black Hawk County Child Care Response Initiative with daycare centers and in-home childcare providers. These fabric masks can be washed and re-used. Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley for more information.