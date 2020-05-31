Volunteers needed for area projects
Volunteers needed for area projects

WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:

  • Assist the American Red Cross during blood drives. Responsibilities include greeting donors, answering questions, escorting donors and sanitizing the check-in area.
  • The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging needs volunteers to deliver hot meals to home-bound individuals 60 years of age and older and their spouses, in the La Porte City area. It’s important that you take precautions while volunteering as this group is a vulnerable population that needs to be served.
  • Help pack BackPacks and emergency food boxes with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. The food bank has volunteer shifts during from 9-11 a.m., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.
  • The Salvation Army lunch meals are provided Tuesdays and Thursdays. Volunteers will help package meal boxes/sacks and help distribute meal boxes/sacks and pantry boxes at the drive through pickup from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.

