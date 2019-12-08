WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
- The Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center is in need of drivers and runners to help with its Meals on Wheels program Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Meals on Wheels delivers meals to people who are unable to prepare or purchase meals themselves.
- Riverview Center Sexual Assault Advocates take on-call shifts and respond in-person to area hospitals and law enforcement centers and provide support and resources to survivors of sexual assault. Available shifts are 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Friday. On the weekends, shifts are from 8 a.m. to 8 a.m. the following day.
- Alzheimer's Association Community Educators are volunteer public speakers who help raise awareness, provide education and expand the reach of Alzheimer's Association programs in the community. AACE volunteers commit to a one-year term delivering a minimum of 12 presentations.
- A collaborative ministry of the Cedar Valley Presbyterian churches are seeking volunteers for their Sunday suppers. Sunday suppers are open to anyone in the community from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Sundays. Volunteers assist in preparation of the meal, help in the serving line, wash dishes, and clean tables.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
