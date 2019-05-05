WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
Cedar Falls Historical Society is looking for hosts for the Ice House Museum and the Little Red Schoolhouse. Volunteers will welcome visitors, share stories and artifacts and answer general questions. Opportunities are available May through October, and training will be provided to all volunteers.
Be an engagement volunteer for the American Red Cross and support their many hardworking service members. You will help ensure proper placement of volunteers, serve as the resource for volunteer supervisors in all areas of service (disaster cycle services, biomedical, etc.) and assist with general tasks as needed.
The National Association of Letter Carriers is hosting its annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on May 11. Volunteers are needed to help the Cedar Falls mail carriers collect donations on their daily route, transport them back to the post office, and then sort and pack donations for transfer to the Food Bank.
Deliver meals to home-bound seniors. The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging is seeking volunteers to help Monday through Friday from about 10:30 .m. to noon to deliver meals in its 18-county service area. Volunteers can serve as often or as little as they desire.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
