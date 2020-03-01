Volunteers needed for area projects

WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:

Cedar Valley Hospice is seeking volunteers to help with the Eucalyptus Tree Program for grieving children. As a youth services volunteer, you will work with grieving children in the family home, the hospice home, or the child’s school. A required training for volunteers is provided by Cedar Valley Hospice.

Become a tutor with House of Hope. Tutors are often needed to address barriers to stability. Some barriers could be budgeting, parenting, health and wellness, etc.

Volunteer language proficiency evaluators at Iowa Legal Aid play an important role in helping low-income Iowans with limited English proficiency skills gain access to justice. Language proficiency evaluators will assess the translation and interpretation abilities of prospective volunteer translators and interpreters. Qualified volunteer applicants will be language professors, translation studies graduate students and translators/interpreters holding certifications from government bodies.