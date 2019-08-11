WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
Be a Reading Buddy in the Waterloo School District. Volunteers age 55-plus have the opportunity through RSVP to read to children one to two hours a week in order to help them with their reading skills. Opportunities are available in various grade levels and at flexible times throughout the week.
Catholic Charities is seeking volunteers for its community re-entry program. Volunteers provide support to ex-offenders working to successfully reintegrate into the community. Through supportive group meetings, the volunteers assist the mentee/circle member (ex-offender) with identifying, planning, and achieving goals.
Help serve a meal. The Salvation Army meal program operates Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers will keep food stocked, serve food, and assist with initial cleanup. Food is served cafeteria style, and all materials will be provided. Children are welcome with adult supervision.
Lend a hand at House of Hope by helping to organize and sort donations. Responsibilities include selecting age/season appropriate outfits to display, shelving personal care items and housewares, and more. Shifts are available Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday until 6 p.m.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
