WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
Help Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa by providing short discussions focused on entrepreneurship, work readiness or financial literacy to local elementary and middle school students. Volunteers are needed for 30-45 minutes once a week for six weeks. Junior Achievement provides all necessary materials and training.
The VA Voluntary Service is in need of a van driver to provide transportation to and from the Iowa City VA once per week or as available from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drivers must be 21 or older and have proof of insurance, a valid driver’s license and must pass a government-provided physical exam and background check.
Provide support to those currently incarcerated in jail or prison by being a Jail and Prison Ministry Visitation Volunteer through Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Dubuque. Activities may include one-on-one visits with inmates to listen to and support their concerns, leading or supporting liturgies or conducting Bible studies for small groups. Volunteers will serve about once a week for a minimum of six months.
Volunteers are needed for unloading electronics and household chemicals from vehicles, directing traffic, conducting surveys and shrink-wrapping Sept. 22 for the Electronics Recycling and Household Hazardous Materials Drop-off Event with WasteTrac. Volunteers, age 18 and older with the ability to lift 40 pounds, can assist during shifts between 7:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food, beverages, and safety equipment will be provided to volunteers.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.