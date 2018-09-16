Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:

Help Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa by providing short discussions focused on entrepreneurship, work readiness or financial literacy to local elementary and middle school students. Volunteers are needed for 30-45 minutes once a week for six weeks. Junior Achievement provides all necessary materials and training.

The VA Voluntary Service is in need of a van driver to provide transportation to and from the Iowa City VA once per week or as available from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drivers must be 21 or older and have proof of insurance, a valid driver’s license and must pass a government-provided physical exam and background check.

Provide support to those currently incarcerated in jail or prison by being a Jail and Prison Ministry Visitation Volunteer through Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Dubuque. Activities may include one-on-one visits with inmates to listen to and support their concerns, leading or supporting liturgies or conducting Bible studies for small groups. Volunteers will serve about once a week for a minimum of six months.

Volunteers are needed for unloading electronics and household chemicals from vehicles, directing traffic, conducting surveys and shrink-wrapping Sept. 22 for the Electronics Recycling and Household Hazardous Materials Drop-off Event with WasteTrac. Volunteers, age 18 and older with the ability to lift 40 pounds, can assist during shifts between 7:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food, beverages, and safety equipment will be provided to volunteers.

For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.

