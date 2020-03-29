Volunteers needed for area projects

WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
- The American Red Cross-Iowa Region has an urgent need for volunteers to help deliver blood products. Volunteers would deliver and collect products from places such as collection sites, hospitals, and the Red Cross laboratory. You must have a valid driver’s license and safe driving record.
- The Pillar of Cedar Valley is looking for volunteers to write letters to residents. If you are interested, you will be paired with one of their residents to correspond with. This would be a great opportunity for families and groups to write encouraging cards to seniors during this time.
- The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging needs volunteers to deliver hot meals to home-bound individuals who are elderly. It’s important that you take precautions to prevent disease transmission while volunteering as this group is a vulnerable population.
- The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley are still taking volunteers as long as they remain open. Their hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and volunteers are needed at all open sites (Evansdale, Lime Street, Sacred Heart, and Teen Center). Volunteers can help in a variety of ways such as playing games and hanging out with children. Volunteers should not come in if they are not feeling 100% healthy.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
