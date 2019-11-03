{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:

  • The Waterloo Convention & Visitors Bureau is seeking friendly volunteers for the Waterloo Regional Airport Information Desk. Volunteers will greet visitors, share information, give directions, and answer questions. Materials and training provided.
  • Looking for a quick volunteer opportunity on the University of Northern Iowa campus? The Service & Leadership Council is hosting a one hour Stop & Serve event from 7 to 8 p.m. Nov. 12. Create hygiene kits filled with many supplies such as soap and shampoo. Also, make toys for dogs and cats to go in animal kits. Both projects will be donated to Waypoint, which helps survivors of domestic violence.
  • Are you a retired handyman? St. Vincent de Paul can use help tuck pointing areas of the building. It also has interior areas that need painting. There are always little things that need attention and a need for volunteers in the store.

For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.

