WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
Volunteer help is needed Nov. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to fold letters and seal envelopes for the year-end mailing for the year end appeal letter stuffing party hosted by the Waterloo Schools Foundation.. Volunteers receive free lunch.
The Northern Iowa Wishmakers annual Fall-Into-Wishes raking event needs volunteers from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 10 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 11. Lunch will be provided.
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank is hosting “Reserve Halloween” on from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Volunteers are asked to bring a “check or treat” and spend time helping to feed others in our community. Costumes are encouraged but not required at this family-friendly event. Snacks will be provided.
Iowa Legal Aid is looking for volunteer language proficiency evaluators to review materials such as website articles, outreach resources, legal forms or client letters for Iowa’s low-income, limited-English proficiency populations. Evaluators are needed for languages including but not limited to the following: Spanish, Arabic, Bosnian, Chinese, French and Swahili. Based on their availability, volunteers will be given regular assignments which they can perform remotely.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
