{{featured_button_text}}
Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley logo

WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:

Cedar Valley Pridefest is looking for volunteers for its annual event Aug. 23-24 in Waterloo. Responsibilities include set-up and tear down, stage help, and event registrations, among other opportunities. Volunteers are asked to commit to a 3-hour shift in exchange for free admission.

Get involved in local elementary and middle school classrooms and be a role model to children in our community. Junior Achievement volunteers lead short games and discussions focused on work readiness, entrepreneurship, and/or financial literacy. Volunteers will be in the classroom once a week for 5-7 weeks.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Become a 4-H volunteer with Black Hawk County-ISU Extension and Outreach. A variety of opportunities exist including being a Lego coach or a dog agility leader/instructor.

Be a Reading Buddy in the Waterloo School District. Volunteers age 55-plus have the opportunity through RSVP to read to children one to two hours a week in order to help them with their reading skills. Opportunities are available in various grade levels and at flexible times throughout the week.

For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments