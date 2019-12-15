WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
A child watch volunteer with Guiding Star Cedar Valley attends and plays with children while their parents or guardians go to appointments in the office. Volunteers will serve a minimum of three hours per week and should have consistent availability. Hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and Tuesday from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Do you enjoy history? Do you enjoy visiting museums? The Grout Museum District is in need of exhibit space monitors. Not only will you have the opportunity to enjoy the exhibits when not busy, you will have the opportunity to meet people from around the world. Volunteers will walk through the Grout Museum and Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum and speak to people, assisting with questions as needed.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley is looking for volunteers who are interested in helping with their after school programming. Volunteers will have the opportunity to work with youths of all ages on homework, Club programming, and other fun activities. Programming runs Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. in each of their four locations.
The Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center is in need of drivers and runners to help with their Meals on Wheels program Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Meals on Wheels is a program that delivers meals to people who are unable to prepare or purchase meals themselves.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
