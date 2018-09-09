WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
- The Waterloo Public Library is looking for volunteers to help customers carry purchases to their vehicles during the Friends of the Library's $4-a-bag Book Sale on Saturday. Volunteers can assist with either or both shifts from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Iowa Radio Reading Information Service for the blind and print handicapped is looking for volunteers who are comfortable and competent reading from The Courier on the air. Volunteers are teamed up to read for one hour every morning at 8 a.m. Individuals must be available between approximately 7:30 and 9 a.m.
- CASA volunteers (Court Appointed Special Advocates) are needed by the Iowa Child Advocacy Board to advocate for abused and neglected children involved in the juvenile court system. Requirements include care and concern for children in the system as well as completion of a 30-hour training program.
- Americans for Independent Living is looking for volunteers to help carry and load donated items onto their moving truck. Pick-ups vary throughout the week, and volunteers will be called when additional help is needed.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
