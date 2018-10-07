WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
Volunteer with Friends of the Family and provide advocacy services to their clients. Volunteers aged 18 and older are needed to cover the third shift at their emergency shelter. This would be on an on-call/as needed basis during the hours of midnight and 7 a.m. Additional training will be provided.
The Black Hawk Soil & Water Conservation District is partnering with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to host their 18th snapshot water monitoring event of Dry Run Creek on Saturday. Volunteers will meet at the Cedar Falls Tourism Center at 9 a.m., participate in a brief overview training session, receive monitoring equipment and supplies, then head to a monitoring site in Cedar Falls until 11:30 a.m.
Aspire therapeutic riding program is looking for groups of volunteers to help with maintenance tasks on the farm. Opportunities are available on weekdays and weekends and generally take two to three hours. Volunteers may also help with cleaning and grooming horses as well as changing water buckets and tubs.
UnityPoint Hospice is offering a four-part orientation and training course for volunteers beginning Oct. 25. Sessions will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Oct. 25, Nov. 1, Nov. 8 and Nov. 15. Attendance is required at all four sessions to complete the training. The deadline to apply and set up an interview is Oct. 16.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
