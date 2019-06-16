WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
- EMBARC Waterloo is searching for a volunteer to help with professional legal advocacy for clients in their refugee community. This volunteer will need to have an understanding of the legal system, provide support during legal concerns, and offer legal advice to clients.
- Provide transportation to Friends of the Family clients. Volunteers are needed throughout the week to bring clients to appointments, landlord meetings, court proceedings, the Social Security office, etc., throughout Black Hawk County. Training will be provided to all volunteers.
- Become a master gardener. Black Hawk County-ISU Extension & Outreach will be offering the Extension master gardener core training beginning in September. Master gardeners are a dedicated group of volunteers who share their time and expertise in community gardens, city beautification projects and farmers markets, among others.
- The Cedar Bend Humane Society is looking for volunteers to help with maintenance on pet cemetery headstones. Volunteers will dig out and lift old headstones, place sand underneath and make the headstones visible again. Two-hour shifts are available throughout the day June 26, weather permitting.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
