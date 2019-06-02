WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
- The American Red Cross-Iowa Region is looking for volunteer ambassadors. Responsibilities will include recruiting current volunteers for new opportunities and leadership positions, helping with American Red Cross promotion strategies, and planning and implementing recruitment events.
- Be a community educator and help raise awareness, provide education and expand the reach of Alzheimer’s Association programs in our community. Volunteers will be given prepared training materials on topics related to Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias as well as information for individuals and families impacted by the disease.
- Join Self-Help International in Waverly as a finance/accounting volunteer. Volunteers are needed for 10-15 hours during the first week of every month to assist with reconciliation and financial reporting. Tasks may also include posting journal entries, assisting with audits and performing data entry. Training is provided.
- Aspire Therapeutic Riding Program is looking for groups of volunteers to help with cleaning, grooming and miscellaneous work around the farm. Volunteers are needed on weekdays and weekends for about two to three hours at a time. No prior experience is necessary, and staff will be there to assist as needed.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.