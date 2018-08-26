WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
- Join CommonBond Communities’ Homework Center to assist kids with school work, read with them and contribute to a positive program space. Volunteers must commit to one to two hours per week for at least one school semester.
- Love Inc. of the Cedar Valley needs volunteers or small groups who are interested in providing a Tuesday evening meal to their Begin Now group. Each meal should feed 60 people and does not need to include drinks or flatware.
- The Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Gardens is looking for helpers to assist maintaining the gardens through weeding, watering, mulching and other upkeep based activities as needed. Ideal time commitment would be at least once a week for one to two hours.
- The Waterloo Community Schools are recruiting volunteers to assist teachers with small group activities, filing, various projects around the school, assisting a child with reading and more. Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
