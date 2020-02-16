Volunteers needed for area projects

WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:

Volunteer referees are needed for The Salvation Army men’s basketball league playoffs. The Sunday game times are 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, March 1, and March 8. It would be preferred for referees to be certified, but it is not a necessity. Volunteers should have knowledge of basketball rules and be able to maintain order in the game.

Amani Community Services is seeking individuals or groups to donate used books of all ages for its book sale Saturday, April 4. Donate books prior to April 4 at the Amani Community Services location in Waterloo Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Facilitators are needed to assist with the Cedar Valley annual Earth Day trail cleanup hosted by the Cedar Trails Partnership. Facilitators will be assigned to a designated trailhead and park aturday, April 25. These facilitators will be furnished with detailed instructions, maps, and trash bags for the assigned group participants who are there to help clean up the trails.

Volunteer with University of Northern Iowa Dance Marathon from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 29. The annual Big Event raises money for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Individuals needed to help with the coat check and sign in table.

For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.

