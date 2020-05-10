Volunteers needed for area projects

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:

Assist the American Red Cross during blood drives. Provide excellent customer service to enhance the blood donor experience, executing temperature screening on potential donors prior to their entry into the blood drive. This position serves as gatekeeper by providing additional screening the American Red Cross has implemented in the interest of the safety of the blood supply, recipients, other donors, staff, volunteers and general public health.

The Northeast Iowa Food Bank needs help packing BackPacks and emergency food boxes. The food bank has volunteer shifts during the morning (9 to 11 a.m.), mid-day (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.), and afternoon (1 to 3 p.m.)

Are you available from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.? The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley need five volunteers every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday to pack food for their lunch delivery program. The food will be distributed to youth in the community.

Join them in the cafeteria of the Boys & Girls Club on Lime Street.