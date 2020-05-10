Volunteers needed for area projects
Volunteers needed for area projects

Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley logo

WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:

Assist the American Red Cross during blood drives. Provide excellent customer service to enhance the blood donor experience, executing temperature screening on potential donors prior to their entry into the blood drive. This position serves as gatekeeper by providing additional screening the American Red Cross has implemented in the interest of the safety of the blood supply, recipients, other donors, staff, volunteers and general public health.

  • The Northeast Iowa Food Bank needs help packing BackPacks and emergency food boxes. The food bank has volunteer shifts during the morning (9 to 11 a.m.), mid-day (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.), and afternoon (1 to 3 p.m.)
  • Are you available from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.? The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley need five volunteers every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday to pack food for their lunch delivery program. The food will be distributed to youth in the community.

    • Join them in the cafeteria of the Boys & Girls Club on Lime Street.

    • The Salvation Army lunch meals are provided on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. Volunteers will help package meal boxes/sacks and help distribute meal boxes/sacks and pantry boxes at the drive thru pick-up from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Additionally, volunteers are needed on Fridays to help prepare the sack lunches for Saturday. Roughly three to five volunteers are needed from 10 a.m. to noon.

    For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.

