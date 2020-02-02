Volunteers needed for area projects

WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
- Participate in a fun activity with a resident from Ravenwood Specialty Care. Play cards, do a puzzle, sit on the patio, watch a movie, or play Bingo! Hours can vary to fit into your schedule and activities can last 15 minutes to an hour.
- Volunteers are needed for unloading electronics, directing traffic, conducting surveys, shrink-wrapping, and helping unload household chemicals from resident’s vehicles for the Waste Trac Education Team on April 18 with shifts between 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
- Volunteers are needed to help run the Northern Conference Wheelchair Basketball Tournament for SportAbility of Iowa. Volunteers will assist with the welcome tables, score tables, time clocks, silent auction help, concessions, etc. Experience or general knowledge of basketball is preferred but not required.
- The Cedar Falls Tourism & Visitors Bureau is looking for outgoing, friendly volunteers who like to visit with people to staff the Cedar Falls Visitor Center on the weekends. Duties include welcoming guests; assisting with directions; and providing information on attractions, restaurants, and things to do in the community.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.