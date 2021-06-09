Volunteers needed at several Cedar Valley locations

Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has the following volunteer opportunities available:

• The Cedar Falls Public Library seeks Friends of the Library Board Members to help facilitate activities that promote literacy, develop a love of reading and support public library.

• The Northeast Iowa Food Bank needs groups and individuals to help tend to the fresh produce garden once a week. Volunteers would help plant, weed, maintain, and harvest produce.

• Friends are needed for residents of Ravenwood Specialty Care. Friends would play cards, do a puzzle, watch a movie, play a game or participate in any other fun activity with a resident. Activities can be from 15 minutes to an hour.

• Drivers and runners to help deliver Meals on Wheels are needed at the Jesse Cosby Center on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Meals on Wheels delivers meals to people who are unable to prepare or purchase meals themselves.

Call or visit the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015, information@vccv.org, or www.vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0