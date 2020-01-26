Volunteer tax help available

WATERLOO — Tax-Aide is offering free tax preparation assistance and electronic filing to people with low to moderate incomes at the following locations from Feb. 3 through April 15:
Waterloo
Kimball Ridge Center, 2101 Kimball Ave., Mondays through Thursdays, appointments only.
The Salvation Army, 207 Logan Ave., 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, walk-ins only.
Cedar Falls
Community Center, 528 Main St., Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, appointments only.
Independence
You have free articles remaining.
Senior Center, 400 Fifth Ave. N.E., Wednesdays, appointments only.
Oelwein
First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. N.E., Tuesdays, appointments only.
Waverly
Waverly Public Library, 1500 W. Bremer Ave., Tuesdays and Thursdays, appointments only.
To schedule an appointment or for more information, call (800) 244-7431 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Appointments can also be scheduled online at www.211iowa.org.
Volunteers are IRS-certified and trained in completing federal and state tax returns for individuals including education credits, earned income credits, child and dependent care, itemized deductions, sale of stock and other items relevant to the senior population or households on limited incomes. Volunteers are not trained to do returns involving partnerships, rental properties or returns involving depreciation or inventory.
Tax-Aide is sponsored locally by RSVP, a project of the Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley, with support from Green State Credit Union and in cooperation with national sponsors AARP Foundation and the Internal Revenue Service.
The Courier's Most-Read Local Business Stories from 2019
Here are the most-read stories about local business openings, closings and happenings in The Courier in 2019, as measured in users to wcfcourier.com.
The proposed Lost Island Theme Park would include roller coasters and other thrill rides on nearly 200 acres near the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo.
CEDAR FALLS – A longtime Cedar Valley nightclub mogul has surrendered his remaining businesses in the face of overwhelming debt.
Deere & Co. rolls out voluntary buyout program. What does that mean for the company and its workers?
Moline-based Deere & Co. rolled out a volunteer employee buyout program Wednesday morning.
CEDAR FALLS — It began in December 2017 with a song.
WATERLOO – Darin Beck, CEO of Barmuda Cos., announced today Beck’s Taproom Grill at Crossroads Center has been closed by the landlord after la…
CEDAR FALLS -- The forceast calls for Blizzards returning to Cedar Falls in the not-too-distant future.
If you have a legally-purchased CBD oil in your pocket and you didn't get it from a dispensary, that's the same under Iowa law as carrying a bag of marijuana. So why are Black Hawk County stores still allowed to sell it?
The breakfast-all-day, lunch and beverage Farm Shed eatery and market pantry features locally sourced and organic products on Cedar Falls Parkade.
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics helicopters will now be on standby at the Waterloo Airport for patients needing transport from local hospitals to the Iowa City hospital.
Stanley Black & Decker announces it is closing its Waterloo satellite office.
A Waterloo native, Hart is now the plant manager at the complex in his hometown after years of working in the business.