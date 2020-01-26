Volunteer tax help available

WATERLOO — Tax-Aide is offering free tax preparation assistance and electronic filing to people with low to moderate incomes at the following locations from Feb. 3 through April 15:

Waterloo

Kimball Ridge Center, 2101 Kimball Ave., Mondays through Thursdays, appointments only.

The Salvation Army, 207 Logan Ave., 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, walk-ins only.

Cedar Falls

Community Center, 528 Main St., Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, appointments only.

Independence

Senior Center, 400 Fifth Ave. N.E., Wednesdays, appointments only.

Oelwein

First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. N.E., Tuesdays, appointments only.

Waverly

Waverly Public Library, 1500 W. Bremer Ave., Tuesdays and Thursdays, appointments only.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, call (800) 244-7431 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Appointments can also be scheduled online at www.211iowa.org.