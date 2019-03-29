{{featured_button_text}}
A group of 22 volunteers, led by businessman Scott Jordan, at right, used 20 tons of asphalt Saturday to fill potholes in Waterloo. Their work will continue in the coming weeks.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF SCOTT JORDAN

WATERLOO — A volunteer pothole patching crew his heading out for the third straight weekend Saturday.

The effort spearheaded by Scott Jordan, of Scott’s Electric, and Chris Davis, of Action Signs, has already gone through 32 tons of cold patch supplied at no cost by Aspro Inc.’s Milt Dakovich.

The group is still looking for more volunteers.

Individuals interested in helping or who want to report a pothole should contact Jordan either by calling or texting 505-3500 or emailing Jordan_electric6870@yahoo.com.

