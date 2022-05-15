 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Volunteer opportunities available in Cedar Valley

WATERLOO -- The following volunteer opportunities are available.

-- Northeast Iowa Food Bank needs volunteers to help distribute food and stock carts.

-- The Cedar Valley Trails Partnership needs volunteers to pass out playing cards for the annual poker ride during the Festival of Trails Celebration, June 18. Volunteers can enjoy the festivities and food afterwards.

-- The Cedar Falls Historical Society is looking for new hosts at the Victorian House Museum. Volunteers will be trained.

-- Cedar Valley Angels need volunteers as Love Box Leaders who will provide support to children by attending sports events and other activities.

Call or visit the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at

(319) 883-3015, information@vccv.org, or www.vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities.

