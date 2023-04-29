WATERLOO — The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls is seeking volunteers to drive its truck for food donation pick-ups on Tuesday and Thursday mornings.

No experience is necessary. Those interested can complete the volunteer application. They must have a valid driver’s license and the necessary free time.

If interested, or for more information, contact The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls at (319) 235-9358 ext. 103 or email katie.harn@usc.salvationarmy.org.

