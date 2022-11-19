 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Volunteer center announces opportunities to serve

CEDAR FALLS — The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations:

  • Tax-Aide is looking for client facilitators to greet and assist clients with intake forms, tax counselors to prepare and file taxes for clients, and schedule assistants to schedule client appointments. No tax experience necessary, training will be provided to all volunteers before the tax season begins. If interested, contact Melissa Heston at Melissa.heston@uni.edu
  • The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging is looking for volunteers to deliver meals to homebound older adults. Those with a driver’s license and a good driving record can participate.
  • Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity is challenging the community to sign up 100 teams this holiday season to build homes for local, deserving, families.

Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or information@vccv.org, or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.

