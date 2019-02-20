CEDAR FALLS – The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced a voluntary recall of canned beef food products from Steege’s Meat Market and Catering in Cedar Falls.
Products under the recall were produced between January 2016 and January 2019 and are packaged in pint glass jars bearing a “Steege’s Canned Beef” retail label, according to the department.
There is reasonable probability that the products could cause serious, adverse health consequences and would be considered adulterated under the Federal Meat Inspection Act, department officials said. The main potential health hazard with this product is Clostridium botulinum, also known as botulism. To date there have been no reported illnesses linked to the product, according to the agriculture department.
The department’s Meat and Poultry Inspection Bureau received information about the product from a third party. It then conducted an investigation to determine if the business was selling canned meat to consumers.
The Department recommends against consuming the products. Products can be returned to the Steege’s Meat Market and Catering facility at 109 Main St., Cedar Falls, or customers can call the company at 319-277-1671 for more information regarding the recall.
