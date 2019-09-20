WAVERLY — Longtime Waverly chef and restaurateur Martin Vollmer will mentor a group of volunteer cooks and servers at a Sept. 28 German dinner sponsored by St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School.
The Saturday evening event will coincide with Waverly’s Oktoberfest celebration. Serving will run from 5 to 7 p.m. in St. Paul’s Parish Hall. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for kids 10 and younger.
Tickets should be purchased in advance. They are available at the school office, the church office or online at stpaulswaverly.org/register. For more information, call 352-3850.
The menu will include sauerbraten, chicken in wine sauce, hot German potato salad, spaetzle, red cabbage, tossed salad and German dessert tortes.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School were founded in 1872 by German immigrants. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit the school.
Martin Vollmer and his wife, Beverly, became well known in the area for their German-American restaurant, Martin’s Brandenburg, in downtown Waverly. After closing the restaurant, Vollmer began working at Landmark Commons in Waterloo, where he has continued to host popular monthly German dinners. The Vollmers’ children all attended St. Paul’s School.
