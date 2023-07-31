VOLGA – Two men were ejected from the open bed of a moving pickup truck Saturday and suffered life-threatening injuries, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.

Both men were transported to MercyOne Elkader Hospital and then via air ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for the injuries. Names of the victims are being withheld until family notification.

The incident happened while the driver was accelerating southwest on Domino Road (Highway C2W) near the Volga U Campground, at about 7:07 p.m., amidst a lull in the neighboring Volga City Diesel Truck Show activities.

Event organizer Tom Klingman, CEO of Volga City Truck Cruise, said the incident did not transpire on the grounds or as part of the Friday and Saturday event that attracted 900 people to 609 Washington St.

Klingman said three attendees from out of state had set up camp at the campground and had been drinking. The other was the driver.

The rest of the event was canceled immediately following the incident. Klingsman noted another man a few hours later had been walking along the same roadway on a bridge over the Volga River to a convenience store when he was struck by an unalert driver, but is ultimately in stable condition.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the pedestrian accident, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

“We have good food – great barbeque – and have water, but we don’t sell alcohol and do everything to keep people safe. We communicate with people and remind them not to drink and drive. Our goal is to have fun and have a good time.”

Chief Deputy Steve Holst put out a press release about the first incident after The Courier inquired Sunday night. He declined to answer questions.

The incident is still under investigation. The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Elkader Police Department, Clayton County Conservation, MercyOne Elkader Ambulance, Volga Fire and First Responders, LifeGuard Air Ambulance and University of Iowa Aircare.

