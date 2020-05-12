Voices from the Pandemic: Tell us your stories

There isn’t a single individual in the Cedar Valley who hasn’t been affected in some way by the coronavirus pandemic. In just a few short weeks, thousands have fallen seriously ill, dozens have died, schools and businesses have shuttered and life as we knew it has been upended.
Maybe you or someone you love was infected with the COVID-19 virus. Maybe you’re on the front lines, caring for the most vulnerable and sickest among us. Maybe your retail or service job placed you in harm’s way, at risk for infection. Maybe you lost your job and are struggling to pay the bills.
Maybe you watch the news daily as infection rates — and deaths — from the virus rise. Maybe you’re scared. Maybe those you’d reach out to in such dire circumstances are firmly out of reach. No hugs, no hands to hold, isolated to protect one another.
Maybe you saw the best in people. Maybe you saw the worst.
We want to tell your stories in our “Voices from the Pandemic” series. The stories we’ll tell of ordinary people in these extraordinary circumstances will serve as record of this historic time and all the ways it touched the people of the Cedar Valley.
Send us a note on why you want to share your personal story of life amid a global pandemic. Email the newsroom@wcfcourier.com or message us on the Courier’s Facebook page.
