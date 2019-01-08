WATERLOO -- For many years, the Martin Luther King Jr. banquet in Waterloo has commemorated the Nobel Peace Prize winner’s belief in the American dream and equal opportunity.
Speakers have included many area residents, or men and women with local ties, who have made significant contributions to society and their communities.
This year, on the 40th anniversary of the event, organizers wanted to celebrate the milestone with a speaker sure to pack the house.
So they got Vivica A. Fox.
You read that right. Film and TV actor, producer and author Vivica A. Fox will speak at the MLK banquet on Jan. 20 at Electric Park Ballroom.
"We needed to go all out for the 40th," said LaTanya Graves, banquet organizer and president of the Black Hawk County NAACP.
Fox is known for roles in the big-screen blockbusters "Set It Off," "Kill Bill" and "Independence Day," and in hit TV series like "Empire" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm."
The esteemed starlet has received some of the industry's top awards and was named one of People magazine's Most Beautiful People in the World. She also has received NAACP Image Awards and the NAACP Theater Award.
In 2018, Fox released a best-selling memoir, "Every Day I'm Hustling," and last fall debuted a daytime talk show, "Face the Truth," on select CBS-owned stations.
"Besides being a blockbuster movie star, she's a philanthropist, she encourages women that if you have a dream go after it -- she just gives back. She's such an inspiration," Graves said.
Graves said she got a bit of a late start in booking this year's keynote speaker. October rolled around and she began to feel the time crunch, she said.
"Normally we try to start in August and we just got busy. The time was approaching and we knew we needed to select someone as the speaker," she said.
She made a call to Derrick Holmes, a Waterloo native and former DJ at KBBG radio, who now is CEO of Banneker Watches and Clocks. He asked her for a short list of prospective celebrity speakers the banquet committee thought would fit the bill. Fox's name was on that list.
"Derrick called us back within two days telling us she said yes," Graves said. "When we heard the news we were so elated. I jumped up and down and screamed."
The annual MLK banquet is hosted by Social Action Inc. and is a fundraiser for programs for local disadvantaged youth.
"What we are trying to do is show them that there is more to life than heading down the wrong track, that there's a whole other world out there," Graves said. "We like to show them experiences they wouldn't normally get."
Social hour for this year's MLK banquet begins at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50.
A VIP event featuring a meet-and-greet and book signing with Fox will take place at 8 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Brown Derby Ballroom in downtown Waterloo. Tickets to that event are $75.
RSVP for either or both events by calling Graves at 214-3434 by Jan. 16.
