WATERLOO — Friends of the Art Center are accepting applications for the Raymond T. Forsberg and Marilyn Ann Hurley Memorial Scholarships, both in the amount of $1,000.

These scholarships are available to graduating seniors attending high school within a 35-mile radius of Waterloo who are planning to pursue a post-secondary degree in the visual arts (art education, graphic design/graphic communications, fine arts, photography, etc.). A panel of art professionals will select scholarship winners based on students’ application, essay, portfolio, transcript, SAT/ACT scores and letters of recommendation.

All application materials are due by 5 p.m. April 14. Two scholarship recipients will be notified and honored with a reception in May.

Students may download an application at www.waterloocenterforthearts.org/scholarship-opportunities, pick up an application in person at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, or request one by contacting the Center at (319) 291-4490 or museum@waterloo-ia.org.

The Waterloo Center for the Arts’ mission is to stimulate inquiry, provoke dialogue and connect people through the arts.

