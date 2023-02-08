WATERLOO — Friends of the Art Center are accepting applications for the Raymond T. Forsberg and Marilyn Ann Hurley Memorial Scholarships, both in the amount of $1,000.
These scholarships are available to graduating seniors attending high school within a 35-mile radius of Waterloo who are planning to pursue a post-secondary degree in the visual arts (art education, graphic design/graphic communications, fine arts, photography, etc.). A panel of art professionals will select scholarship winners based on students’ application, essay, portfolio, transcript, SAT/ACT scores and letters of recommendation.
All application materials are due by 5 p.m. April 14. Two scholarship recipients will be notified and honored with a reception in May.