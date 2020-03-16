Visits to state prisons canceled 'until further notice'

DES MOINES -- The Iowa Department of Corrections has canceled all visitors to its nine state prisons "to prevent the spread and mitigate the impacts of COVID-19," the agency announced.

IDOC oversees nine state institutions: the Anamosa State Penitentiary, the Clarinda Correctional Facility, the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility, the Iowa Correctional Institute for Women in Mitchellville, the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville, the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison, the Mt. Pleasant Correctional Facility, the Newton Correctional Facility and the North Central Correctional Facility in Rockwell City.

The department has been exploring reduced cost or free phone calls, reduced cost O-mails, and is working to establish the capability for video visitations, the agency said.

The agency did not specify a timeline for any of those possibilities.

All volunteers activities were also suspended.

For more information, visit doc.iowa.gov/COVID19.

Fayette County also announced it would suspend visits to its county jail on Monday.

