Visiting Nurses offers flu shots

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Visiting Nurses Association has set days and times for walk-ins to receive flu shots. Anyone can drop in when convenient during the clinic times. Please bring all current insurance cards. The VNA is able to process traditional Medicare, United Healthcare Medicare Advantage (AARP, Deere, Dual Complete) and Humana Medicare Advantage. The VNA can also file claims with WellMark Blue Cross/Blue Shield.

Clinic office hours are 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays and 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays. The VNA will follow CDC recommended guidelines for social distancing and limited exposure by dedicating one room to flu vaccinations only. All persons wanting a flu vaccination are asked to wear a mask. The walk-in clinics will take place at 2530 University Ave.

The VNA is offering high-dose flu immunizations for persons over the age of 65 and the Quadravalent for those under 65 years of age.

