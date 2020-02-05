Visiting artist books tintype portrait sessions in historic Black Hawk hotel

Old photos have always caught her imagination. “I remember going to a thrift store with my mom and seeing an old photo album from the '30s. Mom pointed out to me all these family traits you could see in these strangers’ faces. I thought it was so sad to see memories given away. Someone cherished them before they ended up in my hands.”

When she watched the Ken Burns documentary “The Civil War” Muza was curious about what made the photographs look so different. “There is almost a haunted quality to the subjects in the photos, and the way tintype photography captures the images.”

Muza taught herself how to use antique 8x10 box cameras and the tintype developing process. While she owns numerous antique cameras, her favorite is a 1902 camera manufactured in Rochester, N.Y.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Sharing her work on social media spread interest in tintype portraiture, and Muza was able to quit her job as a nanny and commit herself full-time to photography. She also spent a year as artist-in-residence at the historic Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee. Her work has been recently featured on “PBS News Hour.”