Visiting artist books tintype portrait sessions in historic Black Hawk hotel

CEDAR FALLS — Margaret Muza is something of an anomaly in the age of iPhones, digital cameras and cloud storage. The 32-year-old photographer specializes in tintype portrait photography, a method first popularized in the mid-1880s through the early 20th century. Artists like Muza have revived tintype as a photographic art form.
Muza, who is based in Milwaukee, will be in Cedar Falls on Thursday through Sunday for tintype portrait sessions to take place in the historic lobby at the Black Hawk Hotel. The Hearst Center for the Arts, Cedar Falls Community Main Street and the Black Hawk Hotel are hosting the visiting artist.
A “meet and greet” is planned from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Bar Winslow at the hotel. Free and open to the public, the event will feature a short demonstration of the tintype process. Anyone interested in booking a portrait session with Muza can reserve a slot at www.thehearst.org or at the artist’s website www.margaretmuza.com/. A limited number of discount vouchers for portrait sessions will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the event.
“I love my iPhone and modern technology, and it’s great to take photos with your phone, but you’re not going to find iPhones in 100 years,” Muza said. “What will happen to all those photos? Will they disappear? How do you pass them on to next generations?
“Tintypes are family heirlooms. Tintypes from the Civil War are still around from more than 150 years ago because they’re on metal plates. That’s what I’m doing today is creating keepsakes, a hands-on memory.”
Old photos have always caught her imagination. “I remember going to a thrift store with my mom and seeing an old photo album from the '30s. Mom pointed out to me all these family traits you could see in these strangers’ faces. I thought it was so sad to see memories given away. Someone cherished them before they ended up in my hands.”
When she watched the Ken Burns documentary “The Civil War” Muza was curious about what made the photographs look so different. “There is almost a haunted quality to the subjects in the photos, and the way tintype photography captures the images.”
Muza taught herself how to use antique 8x10 box cameras and the tintype developing process. While she owns numerous antique cameras, her favorite is a 1902 camera manufactured in Rochester, N.Y.
You have free articles remaining.
Sharing her work on social media spread interest in tintype portraiture, and Muza was able to quit her job as a nanny and commit herself full-time to photography. She also spent a year as artist-in-residence at the historic Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee. Her work has been recently featured on “PBS News Hour.”
The tintype process begins with an aluminum metal plate which is treated with wet chemicals to create a light-sensitive surface. “The process is a little like following a recipe, then you tweak it. It’s a science before it is an art,” explained Muza, who has been taking professional tintype portraits for five years.
When exposed to light through Muza’s camera, the sitter’s image is permanently captured on the plate. The single image is unique and non-reproducible.
It takes 20 minutes for one photo. Although it is a formal sitting, Muza doesn’t require her subjects to look serious or stern, “but it does look cool when faces are stoic,” she said.
The subject is seated and camera focused before Muza treats the metal plate, loads it into the camera and takes the photo. Modern lighting equipment eliminates long exposures or having the subject stay still for long minutes.
The photo is developed immediately, and while the subject can see it, it has to be varnished and dried before it can be taken home. “Highlights in the image are pure metallic silver and like silver, it tarnishes over time. Varnishing preserves the highlights and image forever.”
Muza makes the varnish from an old recipe using alcohol, lavender oil and tree sap — “an amber, sticky liquid that smells good when I pour on the plate and that dries hard.”
“Mysterious” is the word Muza uses to describe her portraits. “How I focus on a subject, that has to do with me. But the camera sees things differently, and the chemistry can change the skin, freckles and hair. All of that gives the portraits such magical qualities.”
Orphaned female river otter fostered in Waterloo finds home at River Museum