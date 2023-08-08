ELK RUN HEIGHTS — More Iowa students with vision problems will be able to receive free eye exams and glasses after a donation from a non-profit organization.

Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation and DeltaVision announced a $1.1 million gift to Vision to Learn – an organization providing children in underserved communities with eye care – to help fund a second mobile vision clinic.

The nonprofits announced the gift last week during a presentation of eye glasses for children who attend the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley. Ten children proudly received their brand-new glasses in front of their peers at the club’s Elk Run Heights location.

A week prior, Vision to Learn gave the children eye exams in the mobile clinic. The clinic, inside of a van, features all of the technology an average eye clinic would have such as devices that measure refraction and lamps that view the structures of the eyes. After the children are shown to need glasses, they pick out frames from a modern selection.

Da’Miyah Harrington was one of the students who received new glasses. An incoming sophomore at East High School in Waterloo, she’s worn glasses since she was 3 years old. The organization provided her with a new pair at the event.

Vision to Learn states that the additional clinic will double the organization’s capacity to provide more children with vision screenings which results in free eye exams and two pairs of glasses.

Ann Hollister, the president of Vision to Learn, came from Los Angeles and said the new mobile clinic is a “true game changer.”

She said since the organization came to Iowa in 2016, almost 15,000 students have received eye exams and 12,300 have been given glasses throughout 15 counties.

Officials from the organization told the Waterloo Board of Education in January that, since 2017, they have examined more than 1,600 students and prescribed glasses for 1,393 of them.

Vision to Learn is active in 15 states as well as the District of Columbia. A total of 2.3 million children have received screenings and almost 390,000 have received glasses.

Hollister said the organization works with school nurses to screen every child. About 30% of those children don’t pass and then are referred to the Vision to Learn mobile clinic.

Optometrists contracted by Vision to Learn see about 20 kids per day. Hollister said, of those, 85% need glasses.

One optometrist is Dr. Lynda Burr, who lives in Iowa City. She’s been in the profession for more than 20 years and owned a private practice for 18 of them. She decided to switch up how she provides care after realizing how rewarding it was doing portable eye care to underserved communities through international clinics in Thailand and Mexico. She’s been with Vision to Learn for more than a year.

She said the clinic is convenient for students because they don’t have to leave school and parents don’t have to leave work to take their child to an appointment. Burr said the on-site exams also “relieve a burden” on children who would otherwise need to realize they can’t see and then tell their family about the issue.

Vision to Learn states that one in five children in public schools don’t have the glasses they need to see the board, read a book or participate in class. This can result in the student avoiding reading, not focusing in class and suffering from headaches.

The organization also cited a 2022 ophthalmology study saying that vision impairment is strongly linked to anxiety and depression.

The schools the clinic serves are based on free and reduced school lunch data. Hollister said throughout the country, 90% of children who use Vision to Learn are in poverty and 85% are Black and Latino.

Suzanne Heckenlaibel, the executive director of the Delta Dental Foundation, said the reason why the nonprofit invested in Vision to Learn was because she noticed a lack of social safety nets regarding vision. She said in the state, along with Vision to Learn, there is Prevent Blindness Iowa, Iowa KidSight and Lions Clubs.

“When you look at over 500 elementary schools in this state, you know, how do we build an infrastructure to support these schools that have kids who … aren’t thriving, aren’t successful?” Heckenlaibel asked.

“What we want to do is be very specific about how we can advance the day-to-day right for individuals to thrive and have the healthiest lives they possibly can.”