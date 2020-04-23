Virus changes NEI3A meals

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO -- Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging has moved to frozen meals only being delivered to individual homes once a week.

The meals are available in seven- and 14-meal packs. Because of the switch in meal delivery and the extra meals offered, the menu may not be followed exactly during this time.

NEI3A is also offering extended meal options for towns and rural areas that were not able to receive meals in the past. If you would like to find out more about options available, call 1-800-779-8707.

Meals through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.