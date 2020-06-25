Virus cases surging among the young, endangering the elderly

CEDAR FALLS -- (AP) — Coronavirus cases are climbing rapidly among young adults in a number of states where bars, stores and restaurants have reopened.
It’s a disturbing generational shift that not only puts them in greater peril than many realize but poses an even bigger danger to older people who cross their paths.
The University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls has so far escaped a spike, although one official from the Black Hawk County Health Department said that’s “always a worry.”
Joshua Pikora, disease surveillance and investigation manager, said the department is working with UNI officials to prepare for new cases, including contact tracing. He said college students returning this fall should wear masks when they go out, practice social distancing and self-isolate from others if they have been exposed to an infectious person.
“Any time there’s large numbers of people living in close proximity, that’s a group that has greater potential for spread,” Pikora said.
“We’re preparing very hard with UNI for when classes resume in the fall,” Pikora added. “People living in congregate settings” — like dorms — “are one of the higher-risk groups.”
In Iowa City and Ames, surges have followed the reopening of bars.
Story County, where Ames is located, had 135 coronavirus cases in the week ending June 6 and had been relatively stable. About two weeks ago the trend upward began, and as of Monday, the county had posted 500 cases, a 270% increase in two weeks, said Les White, Story County Public Health director.
“The greatest increase has been over the last two weeks. Prior to that, we were really relatively low and doing relatively well then all of a sudden it was just kind of a boom,” she said.
The increase is mostly among adults aged 19 to 25, White said. It’s a group that is very social in settings where masks and social distancing is not occurring.
The spike in cases coincides with Gov. Kim Reynold’s order allowing bars to reopen with limited social distancing June 1. Bars and restaurants could open completely without restriction June 12.
Johnson County, home to Iowa City, had reported 800 positive cases as of Tuesday, a 30% increase from the 616 total positives posted as of June 1. An obvious spike in case numbers occurred around June 15. As in Story County, most of those testing positive were younger than 25.
“As we saw those restrictions being lifted, thinking about your average incubation period and things, you know, I think we’re definitely seeing the result of that,” said Sam Jarvis, community health manager for Johnson County Public Health.
Other college communities in the United States also are seeing alarming consequences as young adults disregard social distancing guidelines.
In Oxford, Mississippi, summer fraternity parties sparked outbreaks. In Oklahoma City, church activities, fitness classes, weddings and funerals seeded infections among people in their 20s, 30s and 40s. A cluster of hangouts near Louisiana State University led to at least 100 customers and employees testing positive. In East Lansing, Michigan, an outbreak tied to a brew pub spread to 25 people ages 18 to 23.
There and in states like Florida, Texas and Arizona, young people have started going out again, many without masks, in what health experts see as irresponsible behavior.
“The virus hasn’t changed. We have changed our behaviors,” said Ali Mokdad, professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington in Seattle. “Younger people are more likely to be out and taking a risk.”
In Florida, young people ages 15 to 34 now make up 31% of all cases, up from 25% in early June. Last week, more than 8,000 new cases were reported in that age group, compared with about 2,000 among people 55 to 64 years old. And experts say the phenomenon cannot be explained away as simply the result of more testing.
Elected officials such as Florida’s governor have argued against reimposing restrictions, saying many of the newly infected are young and otherwise healthy. But younger people, too, face the possibility of severe infection and death. In the past week, two 17-year-olds in Florida died of the virus.
And authorities worry older, more vulnerable people are next.
“People between the ages 18 and 50 don’t live in some sort of a bubble,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt. “They are the children and grandchildren of vulnerable people. They may be standing next to you at a wedding. They might be serving you a meal in a restaurant.”
Courier staff writer Amie Rivers contributed to this report.
